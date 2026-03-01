Senior cleric Alireza Arafi appointed to Iran's leadership council
What's the story
Senior Shia cleric Alireza Arafi has been appointed to Iran's Leadership Council after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes. He has been a member of the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, and the head of the Basij. He was the former chairman of Al-Mustafa International University, Qom, the Friday prayer leader, and the head of Iran's Seminary.
Interim role
What is leadership council?
The Leadership Council is a body tasked with fulfilling the Supreme Leader's role until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader. Arafi was appointed as a jurist member of the council, Iranian state media reported. He will join Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on the council.
Reactions
Varied reactions to Khamenei's death
In Tehran, residents celebrated with cheers, music, and fireworks shortly after 11pm local time on Saturday, even before Khamenei's death was officially confirmed, as shown in AFP-verified videos. Conversely, mourners gathered in Enghelab Square, Tehran, dressed in black, weeping and chanting "death to America" and "death to Israel," while waving Iranian flags and holding photos of Khamenei.