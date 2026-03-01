Arafi has been a member of the Guardian Council

Senior cleric Alireza Arafi appointed to Iran's leadership council

By Snehil Singh 03:55 pm Mar 01, 202603:55 pm

What's the story

Senior Shia cleric Alireza Arafi has been appointed to Iran's Leadership Council after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes. He has been a member of the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, and the head of the Basij. He was the former chairman of Al-Mustafa International University, Qom, the Friday prayer leader, and the head of Iran's Seminary.