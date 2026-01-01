All about Crans-Montana, Swiss town where fire killed dozens 

A fire broke out at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's celebrations, with local reports suggesting that the death toll could be in the 40s and over 100 people injured. The incident occurred around 1:30am local time at "Le Constellation" bar. Police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion confirmed the tragedy, saying "more than a hundred people were in the building." Investigators are now working to determine what caused this blaze.

Aftermath measures Emergency response and ongoing investigation The police did not confirm the number of casualties but said that several were being treated for burns. A medical source told national broadcaster RTS that hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland were overrun with burn victims following the blaze. "A major emergency response is underway," the police statement said. "A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue workers immediately went to the scene to assist the numerous victims."

Resort profile Crans-Montana: A popular Swiss ski resort Located in the French-speaking part of Valais, Crans-Montana is a popular holiday destination known for its summer and winter activities. It is located approximately 40km from the Matterhorn and around two hours from Bern, Switzerland's capital. The town boasts 140km of trails and attracts many British tourists. Its nine lakes, Alpine forests, and meadows make it enchanting in summer, while winter offers snowy slopes for skiing and tobogganing.