ICE officer sexually assaulted detainee, threatened husband with jail, deportation

The alleged incident took place after Almerhij's former attorney withdrew from her immigration case.

Wallace allegedly called Almerhij to discuss her case before an interview with other investigators.

He then took her to a small, isolated room where the assault allegedly occurred.

In a sworn declaration, Almerhij described Wallace's actions in detail and said she didn't consent to any of it.

"I did not consent to any of this; I refused and told him to stop," she said.