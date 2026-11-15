ICE officer sexually assaulted detainee, threatened husband with jail, deportation
What's the story
A 21-year-old Lebanese woman, Rahaf Ali Almerhij, has accused an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer of sexual assault at the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville, Texas. The officer, Markell Wallace, allegedly took Almerhij into a secluded room and touched her sexually without her consent. She claims he also threatened her husband with jail and deportation if she refused his advances.
Case details
Assault took place in isolated room
The alleged incident took place after Almerhij's former attorney withdrew from her immigration case.
Wallace allegedly called Almerhij to discuss her case before an interview with other investigators.
He then took her to a small, isolated room where the assault allegedly occurred.
In a sworn declaration, Almerhij described Wallace's actions in detail and said she didn't consent to any of it.
"I did not consent to any of this; I refused and told him to stop," she said.
Coercion claims
Wallace used power to pressure Almerhij
Almerhij claims Wallace used his power and her immigration status to pressure her.
He allegedly promised to help her get a green card and even gave her his phone number.
Almerhij said she felt trapped because of Wallace's influence over her case, release, and medical care.
She also alleged that he suggested he could travel to Mexico if she changed her mind about his advances.
Family impact
Husband's reaction to the alleged assault
Almerhij's husband, Sam Wise, learned of the alleged assault in late August through a friend.
He said Almerhij didn't tell him out of fear of blame or shame.
Wise expressed his heartbreak and anger over the incident, saying he felt guilty for not protecting her.
He added that "But the shame is his, not hers. I am proud of her courage, and I will never leave her," and praised Almerhij's courage in coming forward with her allegations.
Official response
DHS denies allegations, calls them 'FALSE'
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, has denied the allegations.
A spokesperson called them "FALSE" and said all reports of misconduct are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If substantiated, appropriate action is taken against those involved.
Almerhij now lives in Mexico after being granted voluntary departure on May 1, while her husband stays in Texas as a lawful permanent resident.