Alok Dmiri leads Indian delegation to Islamabad for SCO meeting
An Indian team, led by Alok Dmiri, just spent three days in Islamabad for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, marking the first big India-Pakistan interaction since last year's conflict.
The talks wrapped up on Wednesday, with Pakistan's Foreign Office calling it a "welcome step" toward shared goals like peace, better regional connections, and development.
Pakistan condemns mosque damage, upholds sanctions
SCO national coordinators from countries like Russia, China, India, and Pakistan reviewed ongoing projects and planned future collaborations under Pakistan's chairmanship.
There was a strong focus on boosting cooperation across the region.
At the weekly media briefing, Pakistan also spoke out against damage to a mosque in India and said it adheres, and will continue to adhere, to all applicable sanctions regimes in line with international and domestic laws, and peaceful dialogue between Iran and the US highlighting its push for stability through diplomacy.