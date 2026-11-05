Amy Klobuchar elected Minnesota's 1st woman governor with 55% vote
World
Amy Klobuchar just made history as Minnesota's first woman governor, winning with 55% of the vote over Republican Lisa Demuth.
She stepped in after Tim Walz chose not to run again, and her campaign focused on cutting state fraud and making government work better.
Amy Klobuchar pledges bipartisan teamwork
Klobuchar ran on a promise of bipartisan teamwork, aiming for improvements in housing, health care, and public safety, without swinging the state too far left or right.
She is pushing for tougher gun laws too, echoing priorities from Erin Murphy.
After her win, both she and Demuth highlighted the need for everyone at the Capitol to work together, even when they do not always agree.