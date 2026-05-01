Andhra man, hunting for job unsuccessfully, kills self in US

Financial strain

Community launches fundraiser

Chandu was particularly worried about his father, who works as a security guard in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. He had hoped to support his family after completing his studies. The Indian community in the US has launched a fundraiser to raise $120,000 for repatriation expenses and funeral arrangements. His GoFundMe page said the cost of international repatriation from the US to India is approximately $25,000 which Chandu's family can't afford on their own.