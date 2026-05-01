Andhra man, hunting for job unsuccessfully, kills self in US
What's the story
Iraganaboyina Chandu, a 26-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide in the United States. Chandu had recently graduated with a master's degree from DePaul University in Chicago and was looking for a job for several weeks without success. Family sources said he was under emotional stress due to unemployment and financial dependence on his family back home.
Financial strain
Community launches fundraiser
Chandu was particularly worried about his father, who works as a security guard in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. He had hoped to support his family after completing his studies. The Indian community in the US has launched a fundraiser to raise $120,000 for repatriation expenses and funeral arrangements. His GoFundMe page said the cost of international repatriation from the US to India is approximately $25,000 which Chandu's family can't afford on their own.
Community initiative
Fundraiser page describes Chandu's dreams, aspirations
Over $76,000 has been raised so far. The fundraising page described Chandu as "a wonderful human being - generous, warm, and a pillar of support for his friends and his younger brother." It added that "Tragically, the weight of the challenges he faced became too much to bear. His dreams were cut short, and his family in India is now left shattered by this unimaginable loss."