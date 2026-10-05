Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes legal action over arrest
What's the story
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, is taking legal action against Thames Valley Police over his February arrest. The arrest was made on suspicion of misconduct in public office after revelations from the Epstein files in the United States. Mountbatten-Windsor's lawyers are now contesting the search warrants executed at Sandringham and Royal Lodge, Windsor, according to the Telegraph.
Court challenge
Thames Valley Police confirm involvement in legal proceedings
Thames Valley Police confirmed they are involved in legal proceedings concerning the warrants obtained from the Central Criminal Court.
A spokesperson said, "As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."
Mountbatten-Windsor has filed a judicial review against these search warrants, challenging their legality.
Upcoming hearing
Court hearing scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon
A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to hear Mountbatten-Windsor's bid to quash the search warrants.
The hearing will begin in private.
The warrants were issued by a judge at the Central Criminal Court on February 18, one day before Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.
His legal challenge is against both the Thames Valley Police Chief Constable and the Central Criminal Court itself.
Arrest details
Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday
Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday and taken to Aylsham police station. He was released later the same day under investigation.
A photograph captured him looking exhausted at his release.
Thames Valley Police said their investigation is still ongoing.
Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has expressed regret over his friendship.