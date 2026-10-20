Andy Burnham approves UK Typhoons for Saudi after Houthi strikes
World
The UK is stepping in to help Saudi Arabia by sending Royal Air Force Typhoon jets, following a wave of missile and drone strikes from Yemen's Houthis.
Approved by Prime Minister Andy Burnham as prime minister, the move is meant to protect key sites in Saudi Arabia, especially after a recent attack on King Khalid international airport in Riyadh killed 13 people.
Britain sends plane, military advisers, refueling
Along with the fighter jets, Britain is sending a transport plane, military advisers, and is helping refuel Saudi jets midair.
The goal: support Saudi Arabia facing rising threats and keep vital infrastructure safe.