Who is Andy Burnham, frontrunner to replace Starmer as PM 

Career path

From MP to Mayor: Tracing Burnham's political journey

Burnham's political career began when he joined the Labour Party as a teenager. He studied at Cambridge University and was first elected to Parliament in 2001. After serving in high-profile government roles under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, he lost two bids for the Labour leadership in 2010 and 2015. He then became the Mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017, where he earned his "King of the North" title during his tenure.