Andy Burnham takes over as UK's next prime minister
What's the story
Andy Burnham will officially become the United Kingdom's Prime Minister on Monday. The 56-year-old Labour leader will take over from Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation last month. Burnham has served in numerous Labour administrations before leaving Westminster in 2017 to become Greater Manchester mayor. There, he became one of Britain's most well-known regional politicians, receiving the moniker "King of the North" for his vocal defense of northern England during the COVID-19 crisis and his initiatives for more regional investment.
Transition details
'Kissing hands' ceremony marks the start of Burnham's premiership
Burnham will officially become PM after accepting King Charles III's invitation to form a government.
The process, known as "kissing hands," involves a private audience with the monarch before heading to 10 Downing Street for his first speech as PM.
Unlike in the United States, British prime ministerial transitions are quick affairs with no physical keys exchanged for Downing Street.
Domestic focus
Major decisions await new PM Burnham
Once appointed, he will immediately start appointing his Cabinet, which will include key officials such as the chancellor, foreign secretary, and home secretary. His administration takes office immediately, with no inauguration or parliamentary confirmation vote necessary.
Burnham's first major decision could involve placing Thames Water under temporary public control for restructuring.
Leadership election
Burnham elected unopposed as Labor leader
In his inaugural speech as Labor leader, he promised to make life more affordable and reduce regional inequalities.
He emphasized his commitment to govern all parts of the UK, saying, "I will be a leader for the North, the South, the East and the West
Burnham was elected unopposed as Labor leader after Starmer's resignation.
The British parliamentary system allows for such leadership changes without a general election if the governing party has a majority in the House of Commons.