Anita Anand to visit India Oct 12-15 for CEPA talks
World
Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand is expected to visit India from October 12-15 to push forward big trade talks (think: the CEPA agreement).
Her visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's trip to Canada in December and marks her third time in India since last year: clear signs that both countries are getting serious about working together.
Anita Anand to meet S. Jaishankar
Anand will meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to check in on their joint plans set last October.
With both countries facing some economic friction with the US, they're looking to boost trade, improve supply chains, and tackle security issues together.
Anand will also speak at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi.