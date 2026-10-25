Anna Mochalova arrested after alleged syringe stabbing of Rabbi Yosef
World
A 32-year-old woman, Anna Mochalova, was arrested after allegedly stabbing Rabbi Yosef, 26, with a syringe while he was doing Jewish outreach near Fifth Avenue.
Earlier that same day, she reportedly attacked another Jewish man nearby.
Both incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.
Anna Mochalova faces hate crime charges
Video shows Mochalova following Yosef before the attack. She now faces hate crime charges along with menacing and weapon possession.
Despite this being his first direct experience of anti-Semitism, Yosef says he's not stopping his outreach: he finds strength in his grandparents' survival during the Holocaust.
Mochalova is awaiting arraignment as New York sees a rise in reported hate crimes.