Another Hindu killed in Bangladesh; 2nd lynching in a week

Merely days after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh , another Hindu man was beaten to death in the country on Wednesday night. Amrit Mandal, alias Samrat, was killed in mob violence at Hosaindanga Old Market in Rajbari district's Pangsha Upazila. The incident took place at around 11:00pm on Wednesday, and the 29-year-old was declared dead shortly after the assault.

Investigation underway Mob violence erupted over extortion allegations According to Sheikh Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of the Pangsha Model Police Station, Mandal was accused of extortion by locals, following which mob violence erupted in the area. The police reportedly found Mandal in a critical condition and rushed him to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead. An investigation to identify those involved in the assault and understand the motive is underway. The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with additional police deployed to maintain order.

Police on Mandal Two cases were filed against Mandal: Police Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar stated that the police recovered a pistol and a shotgun from Mandal's associate, Mohammad Selim, and arrested him. He noted that two cases were previously filed against him at Pangsha Model Police Station, including one for murder. The Daily Star reported that Mandal led a criminal gang, which was involved in extortion, and had been hiding in India for a long time. He recently returned to Bangladesh and began extorting a villager.

Previous incident Recent mob lynching incident in Bangladesh To note, the Rajbari killing is the second mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh within a week. Earlier on December 18, Das, a factory worker, was beaten to death in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, allegedly for making derogatory remarks about Islam at a factory event. After killing him, the mob reportedly tied Das's body to a tree and set it on fire.