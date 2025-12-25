Another Hindu killed in Bangladesh; 2nd lynching in a week
What's the story
Merely days after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, another Hindu man was beaten to death in the country on Wednesday night. Amrit Mandal, alias Samrat, was killed in mob violence at Hosaindanga Old Market in Rajbari district's Pangsha Upazila. The incident took place at around 11:00pm on Wednesday, and the 29-year-old was declared dead shortly after the assault.
Investigation underway
Mob violence erupted over extortion allegations
According to Sheikh Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of the Pangsha Model Police Station, Mandal was accused of extortion by locals, following which mob violence erupted in the area. The police reportedly found Mandal in a critical condition and rushed him to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead. An investigation to identify those involved in the assault and understand the motive is underway. The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with additional police deployed to maintain order.
Police on Mandal
Two cases were filed against Mandal: Police
Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar stated that the police recovered a pistol and a shotgun from Mandal's associate, Mohammad Selim, and arrested him. He noted that two cases were previously filed against him at Pangsha Model Police Station, including one for murder. The Daily Star reported that Mandal led a criminal gang, which was involved in extortion, and had been hiding in India for a long time. He recently returned to Bangladesh and began extorting a villager.
Previous incident
Recent mob lynching incident in Bangladesh
To note, the Rajbari killing is the second mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh within a week. Earlier on December 18, Das, a factory worker, was beaten to death in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, allegedly for making derogatory remarks about Islam at a factory event. After killing him, the mob reportedly tied Das's body to a tree and set it on fire.
Rising tensions
Tensions rise in Dhaka after student leader's killing
Meanwhile, Mandal was killed just hours before violent protests erupted in Dhaka over the murder of a prominent student leader, named Sharif Osman Hadi. In the wake of Hadi's killing, some youth leaders have reportedly issued provocative anti-India statements. Amid deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations, the Bangladeshi security forces recently had to stop protesters from marching toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Last week, a mob also pelted stones at the Indian Assistant High Commission building in Chittagong.