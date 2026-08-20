5.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia days after deadly tremor killed 53
What's the story
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the Flores region of Indonesia on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10km. This is the second tremor to hit the area in recent days, coming just days after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Saturday that left at least 53 dead and thousands displaced.
Damage report
Saturday quake killed at least 53 people, displaced thousands
The Saturday earthquake has destroyed over 900 homes and damaged another 450 across East Nusa Tenggara province. The disaster has left around 5,000 people seeking refuge in temporary shelters.
At least 135 people were injured and at least 241 homes were damaged in the Flores region alone.
Residents had fled in panic when tsunami warnings were issued after the quake, which were later lifted.
Aid distribution
Relief work underway, but challenges remain
Relief workers have been busy distributing essential supplies such as rice, ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, blankets, and medicine. Emergency shelters have also been set up for displaced residents.
However, restoring electricity and communications remains a major challenge for authorities along with delivering aid to remote villages cut off by landslides.
Seismic risks
History of deadly earthquakes and tsunamis in region
Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes as it lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area known for its seismic activity.
Flores has a history of devastating disasters, such as a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 1992 that killed around 2,500 people.
The region was also affected by the 2018 Sulawesi tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, killing over 4,400 people.