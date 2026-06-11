India monitoring another vessel incident off Oman coast
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it is closely monitoring a vessel incident off the coast of Shinas port. "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the embassy said in a post on X. This comes after an attack on the tanker Settebello, which left three Indian seafarers dead.
Attack details
US military carried out 'precision' strike on Settebello
The United States confirmed that its military carried out a "precision" strike on the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello. The tanker it said was allegedly carrying Iranian oil in violation of a US blockade and did not comply with American forces' instructions. After the attack, an engine-room fire broke out on the vessel, which then transmitted a distress call. Twenty-one crew members were rescued, while the three other sailors were initially reported missing.
Diplomatic response
India lodges 'strong protest' with US over attack
On Thursday, Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all three missing Indian seafarers had died following the incident. India has lodged a "strong protest" with the United States over the strike on Settebello. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack, calling it deeply worrying amid rising incidents of shipping attacks in the region. It has summoned Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Delhi, to lodge a protest.