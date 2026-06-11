Three Indian seafarers died in the attack

India monitoring another vessel incident off Oman coast

By Chanshimla Varah 01:02 pm Jun 11, 202601:02 pm

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The Indian Embassy in Oman said it is closely monitoring a vessel incident off the coast of Shinas port. "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the embassy said in a post on X. This comes after an attack on the tanker Settebello, which left three Indian seafarers dead.