Far-right protester gatecrashed Modi's Melbourne hotel, another issued death threat

Protester's identity

Lennon was quickly removed by police from hotel premises

While it is unclear how Lennon knew about the Modi's location, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that "some far-right influencers had shared knowledge online of Modi's movements around the city during his visit." A Victoria Police spokesperson later confirmed that a 22-year-old man had "attended a hotel and shouted political statements" around 12:30am and was "moved on by police without incident." The paper identified Lennon as a "neo-Nazi associate" and wealthy property development heir who has become a far-right influencer.