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Home / News / World News / Far-right protester gatecrashed Modi's Melbourne hotel, another issued death threat
Far-right protester gatecrashed Modi's Melbourne hotel, another issued death threat
Lennon shouted abuse-laced slogans against PM Modi

Far-right protester gatecrashed Modi's Melbourne hotel, another issued death threat

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 10, 2026
05:57 pm
What's the story

A far-right anti-immigrant activist allegedly heckled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Melbourne hotel shortly after he arrived in Australia for his two-day visit on Wednesday. Hugo Lennon, who had gatecrashed the hotel, reportedly shouted abuse-laced slogans against Modi from a first-floor balcony overlooking the lobby. "F*** Modi! This is Australia. No more Indians. We don't want any more migration," he yelled, according to reports. Lennon was quickly removed by police from the hotel premises.

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Video shows Lennon at hotel balcony

Protester's identity

Lennon was quickly removed by police from hotel premises

While it is unclear how Lennon knew about the Modi's location, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that "some far-right influencers had shared knowledge online of Modi's movements around the city during his visit." A Victoria Police spokesperson later confirmed that a 22-year-old man had "attended a hotel and shouted political statements" around 12:30am and was "moved on by police without incident." The paper identified Lennon as a "neo-Nazi associate" and wealthy property development heir who has become a far-right influencer.

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Protest continuation

Lennon returns with anti-immigrant protest outside stadium

On Thursday, Lennon returned with a group of anti-immigrant protesters outside Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, where Modi was addressing the Indian diaspora. They allegedly tried to disrupt Modi's address, once again shouting racist abuse and displaying signs like "Stop Indian Invasion" and "Modi Go Home." However, their efforts were drowned out by crowds entering the stadium and two musical groups performing nearby.

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Cops

Drumming group played directly in front of neo-Nazis

Lennon was eventually forced to abandon his plan when the Janagar Jana Dhol Pathak, a drumming group founded by Indian-origin Australians, began performing right in front of the far-right activists. According to The Daily Mail, Lennon was one of the key organizers of last year's anti-immigrant "March for Australia," a series of countrywide events that gathered thousands of like-minded anti-immigrant protesters. Many of its organizers, including Lennon, were later linked to different neo-Nazi and white nationalist associations.

Visit conclusion

Despite protests, PM's Australia visit goes on as planned

In another case, news.com.au reported that a man was issued a formal warning by police after he allegedly threatened Modi on social media. The Australian Federal Police said it investigated an online death threat allegedly made toward Modi before his Marvel Stadium event. Despite the protests, Modi's visit to Australia went on as planned. He addressed the Indian community and held bilateral talks with Albanese. Australian media later praised the "landmark visit," with one columnist hailing Modi as "Mr. India."

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