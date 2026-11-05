Anti-Indian sentiment, immigration worries drove Indian American US midterm turnout
World
Indian Americans turned out in recent US midterms, with many motivated by growing anti-Indian sentiment and immigration worries.
Shekar Narasimhan from the AAPI Victory Fund shared that these concerns have sparked stronger political engagement, as more people want their voices heard.
Indian Americans push immigration protections
This year, Indian Americans teamed up with other Asian American groups to push for things like protections for young immigrants and work rights for H-4 visa holders.
The community's focus was clear: immigration is shaping their choices at the polls.