Antonio Guterres urges Gaza cease fire ahead of 3rd anniversary

As the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

He is urging all sides to follow international law, protect civilians, and get humanitarian aid flowing again.

Guterres condemned the violence that killed more than 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, saying both Israeli and Palestinian rights need to be respected for real peace.