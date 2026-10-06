Antonio Guterres urges Gaza cease fire ahead of 3rd anniversary
As the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.
He is urging all sides to follow international law, protect civilians, and get humanitarian aid flowing again.
Guterres condemned the violence that killed more than 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, saying both Israeli and Palestinian rights need to be respected for real peace.
Gaza fighting spills into southern Lebanon
The fighting in Gaza has spilled over into southern Lebanon and even sparked US strikes against Iran, showing just how tense things remain.
Israel says Hamas must disarm before any withdrawal; Hamas wants a slower approach.
A cease-fire last year gave some relief but did not solve things long-term.
Meanwhile, violence continues, with more than 74,200 deaths reported by Palestinian officials.