Antony Blinken backs India energy diversification after Mumbai talks

Marco Rubio also sat down separately with Jaishankar to talk defense, tech, and trade, underlining how important the U.S.-India partnership has become.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described these talks as productive.

This is Rubio's second visit to India this year, showing both countries are serious about working together on big issues.

Next up: he is expected to travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat for more energy talks.