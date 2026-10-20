Antony Blinken backs India energy diversification after Mumbai talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken just wrapped up meetings in Mumbai with India's S Jaishankar and the United Arab Emirates's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Their main focus? Energy security and economic teamwork.
Blinken backed India's push to diversify its energy sources, especially as it continues buying Russian oil, and said the US is ready to help out.
Marco Rubio meets S Jaishankar
Marco Rubio also sat down separately with Jaishankar to talk defense, tech, and trade, underlining how important the U.S.-India partnership has become.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described these talks as productive.
This is Rubio's second visit to India this year, showing both countries are serious about working together on big issues.
Next up: he is expected to travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat for more energy talks.