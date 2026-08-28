Apple to donate for Nepal, Tibet flood victims
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the tech giant will donate to relief and rebuilding efforts after devastating floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet. The disaster was triggered by a glacier collapse in the Himalayas, which blocked a river and then released floodwaters downstream. This natural calamity has claimed hundreds of lives, displaced people, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.
Philanthropic initiatives
Previous donations and internal initiatives
Cook's announcement comes on the heels of Apple's recent pledge for earthquake relief efforts in Indonesia.
The company has also made similar donations in response to emergencies in Venezuela, Southern Europe, and Japan.
Apart from stepping up during natural disasters and other emergencies, Apple runs an internal program called Employee Giving.
Information
About Apple's initiative
Through the Employee Giving program, Apple matches eligible employee donations one-for-one. They also contribute $25 per hour for volunteer work. This combined matching is capped at $10,000 per employee annually. Since its launch, the initiative has raised over $880 million globally, supporting nearly 44,000 unique non-profit organizations and local communities.
Twitter Post
Cook's announcement
Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal and Tibet. Apple is making a donation to support relief and rebuilding efforts on the ground.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 28, 2026