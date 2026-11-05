Arab Israeli parties win record 19 seats, could topple Netanyahu
Israel's latest elections saw Arab Israeli parties win a record 19 seats, shaking up the political scene.
With no clear winner (neither Netanyahu nor his rivals reached the majority mark), there's talk that opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot could team up with the Arab bloc to form a new government, possibly ending Netanyahu's long run.
Benjamin Netanyahu warns of Hamas ties
Netanyahu isn't happy about the prospect, warning that some Arab parties might be too close to Hamas.
He and his Likud party also claim foreign money influenced the vote, pointing to an investigation into outgoing lawmaker and former leader of the Joint List Ayman Odeh for alleged outside funding, a charge his party calls "political persecution."
All this has ramped up tensions and left Israel's next government up in the air.