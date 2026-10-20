Armed groups linked to Israeli-backed militias storm Jabaliya home, Gaza
World
On September 24, armed groups linked to Israeli-backed militias stormed a home in Jabaliya, Gaza, threatening children and assaulting family members over suspected Hamas ties.
The raid happened close to Israeli military positions, showing just how unsafe daily life has become for families there.
Post-cease-fire Israeli-backed militias displace Gaza families
Even after the October 2025 cease-fire, Israeli-backed militias have tightened their grip near the yellow line, carrying out raids and detaining locals.
Many people are now displaced and struggling to find basics like food and water while living with constant fear of sudden attacks.
For families in Gaza, safety feels more out of reach than ever.