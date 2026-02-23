Armed intruder shot dead for breaching Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

An armed man was shot dead by United States Secret Service agents after he illegally entered the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida , home to US President Donald Trump . The incident took place at 1:30am local time on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Austin Tucker Martin, was in his early 20s. According to Sky News, his family had reported him missing days before the incident.

Incident details Suspect drove through north gate of Mar-a-Lago Martin reportedly drove through the north gate of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was exiting, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw. According to official accounts, he then raised his shotgun when confronted by a deputy and two Secret Service agents, who subsequently shot him dead. The FBI, US Secret Service, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

Investigation progress FBI building psychological profile of suspect The suspect's family has been notified, but his motive remains unclear. His cousin, Braeden Fields, said they were "big Trump supporters" and described Martin as a "good kid," who was "real quiet," and "never really talked about anything." The FBI is working to build a psychological profile of the suspect, while his motive is still under investigation. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the Secret Service for their quick action in neutralizing the threat at Mar-a-Lago.

