Arrested Chris Paul is sole Elizabeth, Louisiana police chief candidate
World
Chris Paul, 46, who was recently arrested on charges of raping two 13-year-old girls about 20 years ago, is now the only candidate for police chief in Elizabeth, Louisiana.
His opponent, Zach Lacaze, dropped out of the race in late September to focus on his job and family.
Paul likely to take office January
With no one else running, Paul is likely to take office in January, even though his legal case isn't over yet.
Local leaders are now questioning whether future police chiefs should be chosen by town officials instead of a public vote.
And while the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation has urged Paul to step aside, Louisiana law only blocks people with felony convictions from holding public office, so he's still legally eligible for the job.