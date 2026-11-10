Bangladesh: Bus driver killed in arson attack amid violence

The victim, Md Kalachan Sheikh, was sleeping inside a Kishore-Tanay Paribahan bus near Goalchamat New Bus Stand when the vehicle was torched. Firefighters rushed him to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident on Monday night, a petrol bomb was thrown at a double-decker bus carrying around 35 students of Islamic University in Jhenaidah.