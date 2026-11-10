Bangladesh: Bus driver killed in arson attack amid violence
What's the story
A series of arson attacks and crude bomb blasts have rocked Bangladesh, leaving a trail of destruction and fear. The violence has particularly impacted Dhaka, Faridpur, Savar upazila, and Gazipur. In the early Monday incident, a 60-year-old bus driver was killed when unidentified assailants set fire to a parked bus in Faridpur. The violence comes amid ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's vow to return to the country in December.
Fatal incident
Driver burnt to death
The victim, Md Kalachan Sheikh, was sleeping inside a Kishore-Tanay Paribahan bus near Goalchamat New Bus Stand when the vehicle was torched. Firefighters rushed him to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
In another incident on Monday night, a petrol bomb was thrown at a double-decker bus carrying around 35 students of Islamic University in Jhenaidah.
Widespread violence
Crude bombs, petrol bomb attacks
The bus, named Diganta, was on its way to the university campus when it was attacked in the Dragon Bagan area of Shailkupa upazila. No casualties were reported.
In Dhaka, at least two crude bombs exploded near Tokyo Square in Mohammadpur around 9:15pm on Monday.
Separately, a Basumati Paribahan bus was set ablaze near Mirpur-11 Post Office around 9:30pm with no injuries reported.
Security response
Police ramp up security
In response to the violence, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have set up 160 additional checkpoints across the capital and deployed more personnel.
DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Akhter Hossain said at least 19 people were arrested in connection with recent blasts and attacks.
Many of those arrested are believed to be associated with the banned Awami League, The Daily Star reported.
Political tensions
Investigation underway
The Awami League's activities have been banned since the July 2024 uprising that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Authorities allege links between some of its leaders and activists and recent incidents of crude bomb explosions and vehicle arson.
Police in Savar also suspect the banned party's involvement in two bus arson incidents there.
Investigations are underway to identify those responsible for these attacks.