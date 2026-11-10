Ashulia garment protests over wages, 2 workers taken to hospital
Wage protests have flared up again in Ashulia, just outside Dhaka, with garment workers demanding a bigger minimum wage to keep up with rising living costs.
Things got tense on Tuesday: workers blocked the Baipail-Abdullahpur Road in Ashulia industrial area, and police responded with tear gas and sound grenades after reports of bricks being thrown.
Two workers were injured and taken to a hospital.
Workers demand 30,000 taka minimum wage
Workers want the minimum monthly wage raised from 12,500 to 30,000 taka.
The unrest has already led to factory shutdowns in Ashulia and heavy security across major industrial areas.
Since Bangladesh is a key player in the global clothing industry, ongoing protests could mess with worldwide supply chains and put local jobs at risk if things do not get resolved soon.