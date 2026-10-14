Asif Ali Zardari declares emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI suspended
World
Big shake-up in Pakistan: President Asif Ali Zardari has declared a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which means the local government run by Imran Khan's PTI is now suspended.
This move comes after a spike in militant attacks and criticism that PTI was not handling security well.
PTI challenges suspension in court
Zardari has put someone from his own party in charge for now, making things even tougher for Khan, who is still in jail on corruption charges.
PTI is not taking this quietly. They have challenged the suspension in court and say it is just a way to block their planned protest march to Islamabad for Khan's release and better treatment.
The whole situation highlights just how tense politics are getting in Pakistan right now.