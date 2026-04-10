Asim Munir forces Khawaja Asif to delete Israel post: Report

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir intervened to delete a controversial social media post by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. The post, which was critical of Israel and called it "a curse for humanity," was deleted after strong backlash from Israel. Indian intelligence sources quoted by CNN News18 reported that the incident highlights a widening civil-military divide in Pakistan's decision-making setup.

Mediation impact US may lose confidence in Pakistan as mediator The incident has raised concerns over Pakistan's role in the ongoing United States-Iran mediation process. Sources said Washington is increasingly looking at Islamabad as unable to manage its own leadership, which could undermine its mediation role. The situation could lead to renewed hostilities in the Gulf region, triggering a spike in global oil prices and worsening economic pressures on Pakistan.

Policy control Army's control over foreign policy The incident also raises questions over the Pakistan Army's control over foreign policy. The army, under Field Marshal Asim Munir, continues to exercise decisive control over foreign policy, leaving the elected government with limited authority. This pattern of sidelining civilian leaders in critical diplomatic engagements is seen as a way for the military to retain strategic flexibility.

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Leadership criticism India sees this as self-inflicted damage The report's sources stated that India views this incident as further proof that Pakistan's civilian leadership lacks discipline and autonomy. The Army is believed to be "calling the shots" on key international matters. The fallout from this controversy is seen as self-inflicted damage that could weaken Pakistan's global standing, even as the military's strategic posture remains unchanged.

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