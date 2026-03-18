'Failed to kill enemy no.1': Asim Munir furious with generals 

Pakistan's military leadership is facing internal criticism as the conflict with Afghanistan continues. Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has reportedly expressed frustration over the lack of progress in Operation Ghazab lil Haq, a military offensive launched against the Afghan Taliban on February 26, 2026. The operation was launched in response to alleged unprovoked cross-border attacks from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Leadership criticism Munir questions generals' competence Sources told CNN-News18 that Munir has questioned the competence of top military generals for not eliminating TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, seen as Islamabad's "enemy no. 1," and other militant leaders. He reportedly asked where the results of Operation Ghazab lil Haq were after almost three weeks. "It's been 18 days—where are the results of Operation Ghazab lil Haq?" Munir asked Pakistani generals, sources told CNN-News18.

Accusations exchanged Islamabad accuses Taliban of harboring TTP leadership Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harboring TTP leadership and fighters, as well as armed insurgents seeking independence for Balochistan. However, the Taliban government denies these claims. The conflict has led to serious allegations of widespread civilian harm in Afghanistan, with Kabul accusing Islamabad of indiscriminate strikes that have turned the situation into a humanitarian crisis.

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