'Attack Bangladesh, face missiles retaliation...': Pakistan PML leader threatens India

A leader of the youth wing of the Pakistan Muslim League party, which is led by Shujaat Hussain, has issued a warning to India over its relations with Bangladesh. Kamran Saeed Usmani, who is the president of its youth wing, threatened military action if India were to attack or interfere with Bangladesh's autonomy. "If India attacks Bangladesh's autonomy, if anyone dares to look at Bangladesh with ill intent...our missiles are not far away," he said in a video statement.