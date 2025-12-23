'Attack Bangladesh, face missiles retaliation...': Pakistan PML leader threatens India
What's the story
A leader of the youth wing of the Pakistan Muslim League party, which is led by Shujaat Hussain, has issued a warning to India over its relations with Bangladesh. Kamran Saeed Usmani, who is the president of its youth wing, threatened military action if India were to attack or interfere with Bangladesh's autonomy. "If India attacks Bangladesh's autonomy, if anyone dares to look at Bangladesh with ill intent...our missiles are not far away," he said in a video statement.
Accusation
Usmani accuses India of imposing 'Akhand Bharat ideology'
Usmani accused India of trying to impose its "Akhand Bharat ideology" on Bangladesh. He alleged that Pakistan had previously cornered India and could do so again. He suggested a hypothetical scenario where Pakistan attacks from the west, Bangladesh from the east, while China stays focused on Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
Alliance proposal
Usmani proposes military alliance between Pakistan and Bangladesh
In another video, Usmani proposed a formal military alliance between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He suggested reciprocal basing rights, with each country allowing the other to establish military bases on its territory. "Our proposal is that Pakistan and Bangladesh should form a military alliance - Pakistan should set up a military base in Bangladesh, and Bangladesh should set up a military base in Pakistan," he said.
Accusation
Usmani accuses India of disturbing Bangladesh
Usmani also accused India's Border Security Force of "disturbing" Bangladesh and alleged that New Delhi was trying to dismantle the country under the Akhand Bharat concept. He argued that a Pakistan-Bangladesh military partnership would link Bangladesh's ports with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. "Those who control ports and seas rule the world," he claimed, suggesting such an alliance would dramatically shift regional power equations.