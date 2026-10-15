Aubagne teen opens fire at Joseph Lakanal Middle School
World
A 14-year-old boy brought a shotgun hidden in a guitar case to Joseph Lakanal Middle School in Aubagne, France, and opened fire.
The principal and a teacher were targeted, with shots also fired on the second floor.
Principal hospitalized teacher discharged motive investigated
The principal is recovering in the hospital, while the teacher has been discharged. No students were hurt, thanks to a fast response from staff.
Investigators say the boy was seeking revenge for bullying by teachers and classmates but didn't intend to kill anyone.
His online activity showed he'd shared violent content about school shootings.
The investigation is ongoing as everyone tries to understand what led up to this incident.