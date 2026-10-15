Aurora 19-year-old arrested after alleged Hindu temple plot, weapons seized
World
A 19-year-old was arrested following an investigation into an alleged plot targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area.
Police found firearms, ammunition, and writings tied to white supremacist extremism.
This has sparked fresh worries about anti-Indian hate and violence.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi urges accountability
US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said he was horrified that a white supremacist allegedly attempted to massacre Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora and stressed the need to hold those promoting violence accountable.
Indian American groups want federal agencies to keep an eye on online influencers spreading hate, while the Indian consulate praised law enforcement's quick action and is staying connected with the community for safety.