Australia requires fingerprints and facial photo for Indian visa applicants
World
Starting October 26, 2026, anyone applying for an Australian visa from India will need to provide fingerprints and a facial photo.
Australia said this step is about making the visa process safer and smoother for everyone.
Australia's Home Affairs details biometric methods
Applicants will get instructions from the Department of Home Affairs on how to submit their biometrics, either at one of 16 collection centers in India or through the Australian Immi App if eligible.
Australia already uses this system in nearly 60 countries, aiming to cut down on fraud and keep migration secure.
Biometric information is managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws, and personal information is securely processed and transmitted through encrypted channels.