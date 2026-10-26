Australia requires some international students to apply offshore for visas
Australia has new visa rules for international students.
If you're planning to switch universities or need more than one year to finish your course, some students who do not qualify for the course completion exemption will now have to apply for a new student visa from outside Australia, and stay out of the country until your new visa is granted.
Students switching providers should check exemptions
These changes mainly impact students who change education providers after getting their current visa, or whose school allows them more than 12 months to complete their studies.
Indian students and others in similar situations could feel this the most.
If this sounds like you, make sure to check if any exemptions apply before making plans: following official guidelines can help avoid unnecessary travel headaches.