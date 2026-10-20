Australia takes legal action against Facebook, TikTok over underage access
Australia is taking legal action against Facebook and TikTok for allegedly allowing kids under 16 onto their platforms, despite a ban.
This move follows an official investigation that found these companies were not doing enough to keep younger users out.
Communications Minister Anika Wells put it simply: "The law is not failing, platforms are failing to comply with the law," said in an Oct. 15 speech to the National Press Club.
Australia raises penalty to A$109.2 million
Back in March, Australia's eSafety Commissioner started looking into major social apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.
By July, it was clear that most did not have strong age checks in place, making it easy for underage users to sign up.
Now, Australia has upped the maximum penalty to A$109.2 million and given the Commissioner more power to investigate these companies further.