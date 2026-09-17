Australia to restrict international students from bringing partners, children
What's the story
Australia is planning to stop international students from bringing their families with them. The government hopes to cut net overseas migration to 225,000 a year by 2028. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is expected to announce the changes at the National Press Club on Thursday. The changes will also make it harder for temporary migrants to switch visas or extend their stay in Australia.
Visa restrictions
Proposed changes to family inclusion for temporary visa holders
Currently, international students can bring eligible family members to Australia. Partners can work, with conditions based on the student's course, and dependent children under 18 are allowed entry.
However, the proposed changes would restrict this practice.
The change is intended to reduce the number of people entering Australia as secondary migrants accompanying temporary visa holders, rather than directly reducing the number of international students.
Migration drop
Decline in net overseas migration since end of COVID-19 restrictions
Australia's migration numbers have declined since the end of COVID-19 restrictions.
Net overseas migration dropped to 306,000 in the 2024-25 financial year from a record high of 538,000 in 2022-23.
Temporary students were the largest group of migrant arrivals in this 2024-25 period, with 157,000 arrivals.
Despite this decline, migration remains a key political issue due to concerns over housing and infrastructure pressures.
Immigration debate
Proposed changes spark debate on immigration levels
The government aims to cut down on temporary visa population, which has reached around three million, and ensure they leave when their visas expire.
The proposed changes come amid rising political pressure for stricter immigration controls.
The One Nation party has suggested cutting temporary migration by 750,000 over three years and targeting net overseas migration of 130,000 a year.