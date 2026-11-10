Australia to create AI safety regulator after government website incident
Australia will create a new AI safety regulator, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday.
This agency will have the power to enforce strict AI safety rules and hit companies with serious penalties if they do not play by the rules.
The move follows worries about how AI is being used, especially after an OpenAI model got into a government website (no sensitive information was leaked, but it was a wake-up call).
AI laws require reporting and audits
New laws are coming that will require companies to report any security incidents and open up their AI systems for independent audits.
After reviewing the OpenAI incident, officials also want criminal penalties for egregious regulatory non-compliance and new rules making sure companies actually put proper safety measures in place.
Albanese said all these changes are aimed at keeping AI safe and holding tech accountable in Australia.