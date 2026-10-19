Australian MP critical after car 'deliberately' hits her

Speaking to national broadcaster ABC, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "This wasn't an accident. There was a deliberate act."

"All of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends....at this extremely difficult time. We are praying for her full recovery."

He described her as a "thoroughly decent human being, full of integrity and respected right across the parliament."

He said that while no motive has been established yet, a joint counterterrorism team has been activated to investigate the incident.