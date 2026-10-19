Australian MP critical after car 'deliberately' hits her
What's the story
Australian lawmaker Helen Haines is in critical condition after being struck by a car outside her office in Wangaratta, Victoria. The incident took place around 3.35pm on Monday as she was unloading items from the boot of her car when she was hit, 7News reported. The 65-year-old suffered what has been described as "critical injuries" and was airlifted to the hospital. A 43-year-old man from Tarrawingee was arrested at the scene.
National response
Prime Minister Albanese expresses concern
Speaking to national broadcaster ABC, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "This wasn't an accident. There was a deliberate act."
"All of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends....at this extremely difficult time. We are praying for her full recovery."
He described her as a "thoroughly decent human being, full of integrity and respected right across the parliament."
He said that while no motive has been established yet, a joint counterterrorism team has been activated to investigate the incident.
Family statement
Haines's family requests privacy
Victoria Police said a white Toyota LandCruiser was involved in the attack.
They also found a knife inside the car.
According to police, the suspect was apprehended by a passerby after he got out of the vehicle
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the investigation is in its "very early stages" but noted an increase in reports of harassing behavior toward politicians in Australia.
He said the number increased from 951 to 1,067 in the most recent financial year.
Career overview
Haines has represented Indi since 2019
Haines has represented the federal electorate of Indi since 2019.
She is known for her opposition to certain proposals, such as making political donations more secretive, banning mobile phones in immigration detention and spending billions on fossil fuel subsidies.
The incident has shocked the nation, with Federal Opposition Leader Angus Taylor calling it a "shocking day."
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson also condemned violence against elected representatives, saying it is "never acceptable in Australia."