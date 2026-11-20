Standing at the central table, Lane asked, "Speaker, my final question as the Member for Ryde is for my great love, Natalie."

As gasps filled the chamber, he smiled and revealed an engagement ring before asking, "Will you marry me?"

The chamber erupted in cheers as he walked toward Natalie, slipped the ring onto her finger and kissed her.

"I would like to note for Hansard that she said 'yes,'" he said.