How did an Australian MP's farewell turn into marriage proposal?
What's the story
In a heartwarming moment, New South Wales (NSW) Liberal MP Jordan Lane proposed to his longtime partner Natalie during his farewell speech in the NSW Parliament. The emotional scene unfolded as Lane delivered his valedictory address, directing his final question as the Member for Ryde to Natalie, who has been by his side for over a decade.
Proposal
'My final question as the Member for Ryde is for...'
Standing at the central table, Lane asked, "Speaker, my final question as the Member for Ryde is for my great love, Natalie."
As gasps filled the chamber, he smiled and revealed an engagement ring before asking, "Will you marry me?"
The chamber erupted in cheers as he walked toward Natalie, slipped the ring onto her finger and kissed her.
"I would like to note for Hansard that she said 'yes,'" he said.
Reflection
Lane reflected on his decision to step away from politics
The romantic proposal came less than a month after Lane announced his decision to step away from politics.
In his final address on Thursday, the Ryde MP said, "In my heart I know this step is right, for what underpins it is a value that I've literally worn on my chest for years: love."
Meanwhile, talking about the proposal, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper humorously said that the 58th parliament would be "recalled as the parliament of love."