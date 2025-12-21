Australian PM announces review of intelligence and law enforcement
What's the story
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ordered a review of Australia's federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The decision comes in the wake of the recent Bondi terror attack, which left at least 15 Jewish Australians dead during a Hanukkah event. The review will be headed by former bureaucrat Dennis Richardson and is expected to examine whether these agencies have adequate powers and processes in place, with a report due in April that will be published thereafter.
Agency scrutiny
Review to focus on ASIO and AFP
The review will specifically look at the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP). It will assess their powers, structures, processes, and information-sharing arrangements. This comes after a meeting of the National Security Committee in Canberra on Sunday. The committee has met daily since the attack to discuss new measures, including a review of hate speech laws and a gun "buyback."
Minister's stance
Home Affairs Minister expresses confidence in agencies
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has expressed "full confidence" in ASIO and AFP's work before and after the Bondi attack. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess also welcomed the review, saying he hopes it will reassure the public that ASIO acts appropriately to protect Australians, and that the agency will cooperate fully. Burgess has started an internal review himself but defended his agency against what he called "unfounded" public criticism.
Inquiry expansion
Calls for broader inquiry into antisemitism
The review announced by PM Albanese comes amid calls for a broader royal commission into antisemitism and other issues related to the Bondi attack. Independent MP Allegra Spender has called for a "thorough inquiry" with investigatory powers similar to those of a royal commission. Former Liberal treasurer Josh Frydenberg slammed the departmental review as "wholly inadequate," calling for action against rising antisemitism in Australia.