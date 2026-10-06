Australia's main opposition proposes largest ever immigration cut plan
World
Australia's main opposition just dropped a plan to seriously cut immigration, the biggest reduction ever suggested.
They want to slash 650,000 temporary visas over four years and bring annual net overseas migration down to 100,000 for the next two years.
The move comes amid high living costs and housing shortages.
Coalition adds 100,000 skilled visas
The Coalition's plan would boost skilled worker visas by 100,000, but halve humanitarian spots to 10,000 and limit international students to 240,000.
They also want to scrap the temporary graduate visa program.
Opposition Leader Angus Taylor says this is about putting "national interest first" and easing pressure on infrastructure, going further than the cuts proposed by the centre-left Labor government last month.