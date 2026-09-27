Nepal: 10 missing after avalanche hits Himlung Himal base camp
What's the story
An avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Himal in western Nepal on Sunday, leaving at least 10 people missing. The incident occurred near the Tibet border and was confirmed by expedition organizer Mingma Gyalje Sherpa. Sherpa said two of his kitchen staff members are among those missing. "The avalanche hit on Sunday morning," he told news agency ANI.
Weather impact
Weather warning issued last week
Despite a weather warning issued last week, some people stayed at the site as heavy snowfall continued for days.
The adverse weather conditions have affected several parts of Nepal since Friday, disrupting road connectivity and prompting authorities to close some sections to traffic.
The region is now facing heavy snowfall in mountainous areas and persistent rainfall in hills and plains.
Missing persons
Details about missing persons being collected
Rishi Bhandari, general secretary of the Expedition Operators Association Nepal, confirmed that two missing persons are from Imagine Nepal Pvt Ltd and eight from Himalayan Holidays Nepal.
Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of Nepal's Department of Tourism, said officials are collecting details about the incident and efforts are underway to locate those unaccounted for.
Rescue difficulties
Difficulties in rescue operations
Himlung Himal stands at 7,126 meters in Nepal's Manang district and is a popular high-altitude climbing destination.
However, helicopter access to the region requires an additional permit, making rescue operations more difficult.
The avalanche comes as Nepal battles adverse weather conditions across the country. Last month's devastating floods in Rasuwa killed over 1,400 people and left more than 5,000 missing.
Recent disasters
Incident comes after Pakistan's Broad Peak avalanche killed climbers
The incident also comes weeks after the remains of three of Nepal's most decorated high-altitude guides and climbers returned home to grieving families after an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak.
The avalanche had killed 10 climbers, including British-Nepali star Nirmal Purja, also known as Nimsdai.
Persistent rain and snowfall have disrupted trekking routes in Nepal and forced major expeditions to be canceled or suspended.