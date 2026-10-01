Avalanche on Himlung Himal in Nepal kills 15 Nepalese workers
World
A deadly avalanche struck Himlung Himal in Nepal, taking the lives of 15 Nepalese workers who were setting up camp for foreign climbers.
The tragedy happened over the weekend while they were getting tents and ropes ready at high altitude, marking the worst incident of this fall's climbing season.
Bodies recovered, 1 worker feared dead
Rescue teams have found 15 bodies so far, with one worker still missing and feared dead.
The bodies recovered today are expected to be brought by helicopter to Kathmandu.
This heartbreaking event highlights how risky mountaineering work has become in Nepal, especially as climate change is accelerating the melting of glaciers and ice, making the work increasingly perilous for those preparing these challenging expeditions.