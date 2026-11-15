Awami League supporters protest Sheikh Hasina return, clashes, security deployed
Bangladesh is on edge as protests break out over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's expected return in December 2026.
Supporters of the Awami League party have taken to the streets in Gopalganj, blocking roads and clashing with police.
The government has responded by sending in extra border guards and police to keep things under control.
Gopalganj officials reassigned after intelligence warnings
To calm the situation, top local officials in Gopalganj have been reassigned.
Meanwhile, intelligence reports warn that Awami League supporters from abroad might get involved, raising worries about threats to government sites.
Authorities say they are staying alert and ready to step up security if needed.