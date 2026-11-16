Bahrain intercepts Iranian drones headed for US base, IRGC says
Bahrain just stopped several drones from Iran that were headed for a US military base in the country.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, via Iran's Fars news agency, that it had attacked a US military base in Bahrain in retaliation for "hostile US actions."
This marks the first time since September that Bahrain has had to intercept an attack like this, highlighting rising tensions in the region.
Bahrain shoots down 6 Iranian drones
Iran launched six drones at Bahrain's Al-Rifaa helicopter base, reportedly trying to mess with US air defense radar.
Bahraini forces shot them down before any damage was done and called out Iran for its "systematic hostile approach." The US military also confirmed no damage.
Bahrain's interior ministry urged "citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location."