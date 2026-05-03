'Ball in US court': Iran after Trump casts doubt

Iran has said that the next move is up to the United States after President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over Tehran's latest peace proposal. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, "The ball is in the United States's court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach." He added that Iran is ready for both paths.

Proposal review Trump warns military action could resume if Iran 'misbehaves' Trump said on Saturday that he would "soon be reviewing" Iran's latest proposal but expressed doubts over its acceptability, stating that Iran had not yet "paid a big enough price." He warned that military action could resume if Tehran "misbehaves." The US has repeatedly stated it will not end the war without a deal preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Proposal details Iran's proposal includes compensation payments, end to hostilities Iran's new 14-point proposal reportedly includes the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, and releasing frozen assets. It also calls for compensation payments and an end to hostilities on all fronts. The proposal seeks a new control mechanism for the strait and suggests reopening it before resolving nuclear issues.

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Sanction warning US warns shipping firms over payments to Iran The United States has also warned shipping companies that they could face sanctions for making payments to Iran for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The warning covers "digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind payments," including charitable donations and payments at Iranian embassies, apart from cash payments.

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Execution news Iran executes man convicted of killing security officer In other developments, Iran has executed Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, convicted of killing a security officer during the 2022 unrest. The execution took place after Iran's Supreme Court upheld his death sentence. Meanwhile, Israel's military has issued new evacuation warnings in southern Lebanon amid ongoing military operations despite a truce with Hezbollah.