Pakistan: Balochistan Liberation Army releases photographs of female suicide bombers
BLA's attacks targeted multiple cities and towns

By Snehil Singh
Feb 02, 2026
11:34 am
What's the story

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released images of two female suicide bombers involved in a recent large-scale attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The attack, which targeted multiple cities and towns, left nearly 50 dead, including at least 17 security personnel, according to official reports. In response to the assault, Pakistani security forces have engaged in a 40-hour operation, claiming to kill more than 140 insurgents so far.

Attack details

One of the attackers identified as Asifa Mengal

The BLA has claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks and identified one of the attackers as 24-year-old Asifa Mengal. The group said Mengal was born on October 2, 2002, and joined their Majeed Brigade on her 21st birthday. She became a fidayee (suicide attacker) in January 2024 and targeted the ISI headquarters in Nushki during Saturday's attack.

Second attacker

Second attacker's identity unknown

The identity of the second female attacker remains unknown. A video of her before the attack has emerged, which shows her mocking the Pakistani government with male BLA colleagues. In the video, she is seen smiling widely while holding a massive gun and saying, "They (the Pakistan government) only show their power over our oppressed mothers and sisters; they can't confront us directly."

Operation launched

BLA launches 'Herof' operation against security forces

On Saturday, the BLA announced that it launched the second phase of its operation, "Herof" (black storm), targeting security forces across Balochistan. The Pakistani military said it had repelled attempts by insurgents to seize control of any city or strategic installation. The attacks started on Friday night and continued till Saturday, with reports from Nushki, Hub, Chaman, Naseerabad, Gwadar, and Makran.

Ongoing conflict

Balochistan has been site of decades-long insurgency

The Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is the largest territory administered by Pakistan. It has been the site of a decades-long insurgency by separatist groups seeking independence and control over natural resources. Pakistan's Junior Minister Talal Chaudhry said attackers dressed as civilians entered schools, banks, markets, and hospitals before opening fire.

