Bangkok declares flood disaster after nearly 300mm of rain

Bangkok just declared a flood disaster in all 50 districts after two days of nonstop, heavy rain: nearly 300mm fell, flooding streets and forcing hundreds into shelters.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the flooding situation had stabilized, but draining all that water could take another two to three days if the skies stay clear.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul even cut his London trip short to help manage the situation.