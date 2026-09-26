Bangkok declares flood disaster after nearly 300mm of rain
Bangkok just declared a flood disaster in all 50 districts after two days of nonstop, heavy rain: nearly 300mm fell, flooding streets and forcing hundreds into shelters.
Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the flooding situation had stabilized, but draining all that water could take another two to three days if the skies stay clear.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul even cut his London trip short to help manage the situation.
Emergency teams move about 980 people
Emergency teams have moved about 980 people to temporary shelters and helped transfer bedridden residents to hospitals.
The hardest-hit areas are in eastern Bangkok and neighborhoods near canals, where roads and homes are still underwater.
With rainfall way above normal for September, the latest flooding has raised comparisons with Thailand's devastating 2011 floods.