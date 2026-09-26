Bangkok floods disrupt city life, 84,000 affected across 21 provinces

Bangkok has been struggling with major floods since Thursday, thanks to nonstop heavy rain.

Water levels in the city's canals have shot up over 20cm, leaving roads underwater and daily life pretty disrupted.

So far, more than 84,000 people across 21 provinces, especially in the central region, have been impacted.

And heads up: the Meteorological Department says the downpour is not stopping just yet, with heavy rain expected through Sunday.