Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy attacks target Hindus in 6 months

A report by the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) has revealed that at least 71 incidents of violence against Hindu minorities were recorded in Bangladesh between June and December 2025. The report, which covers over 30 districts such as Rangpur, Chandpur, and Chattogram, highlights a disturbing trend of systemic vulnerability among minorities to religiously framed accusations.

Escalating violence Blasphemy allegations lead to violence and community targeting The HRCBM report details how blasphemy allegations often result in police action, mob violence, and collective punishment. For instance, Tamal Baidya was arrested on June 19 for alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Just three days later, Shanto Sutradhar faced protests over similar allegations. The most violent incident occurred on July 27 when Ranjan Roy's arrest led to the vandalism of 22 Hindu homes in Rangpur.

Systematic violence Report details incidents of violence, arrests, and community targeting The HRCBM report documents a range of incidents, including police arrests, mob beatings, vandalism of homes, and deaths after mob attacks. Over 90% of those accused are Hindus, some as young as 15-17 years old. Many cases stem from disputed Facebook posts or verbal accusations without forensic verification. Arrests were often made under mob pressure before formal investigations.

Rising tensions Cyber Security Act used against students, universities become flashpoints According to the report, a large number of complaints were filed under the Cyber Security Act, especially against students. Universities became flashpoints with students facing suspensions or expulsions over allegations of insulting Islam. The report also notes that violence sometimes continued even after police detention, raising concerns about state protection failures.

Ongoing threat HRCBM report warns of continued danger to minority communities The HRCBM report highlights that minors and economically vulnerable people are disproportionately affected by these incidents. It warns that without accountability and safeguards, such accusations will continue to endanger minority communities in Bangladesh. The findings reflect concerns raised by India recently, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressing deep disturbance over the lynchings of Hindu men in Bangladesh.