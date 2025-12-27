Bangladesh: 71 blasphemy attacks target Hindus in 6 months
What's the story
A report by the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) has revealed that at least 71 incidents of violence against Hindu minorities were recorded in Bangladesh between June and December 2025. The report, which covers over 30 districts such as Rangpur, Chandpur, and Chattogram, highlights a disturbing trend of systemic vulnerability among minorities to religiously framed accusations.
Escalating violence
Blasphemy allegations lead to violence and community targeting
The HRCBM report details how blasphemy allegations often result in police action, mob violence, and collective punishment. For instance, Tamal Baidya was arrested on June 19 for alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Just three days later, Shanto Sutradhar faced protests over similar allegations. The most violent incident occurred on July 27 when Ranjan Roy's arrest led to the vandalism of 22 Hindu homes in Rangpur.
Systematic violence
Report details incidents of violence, arrests, and community targeting
The HRCBM report documents a range of incidents, including police arrests, mob beatings, vandalism of homes, and deaths after mob attacks. Over 90% of those accused are Hindus, some as young as 15-17 years old. Many cases stem from disputed Facebook posts or verbal accusations without forensic verification. Arrests were often made under mob pressure before formal investigations.
Rising tensions
Cyber Security Act used against students, universities become flashpoints
According to the report, a large number of complaints were filed under the Cyber Security Act, especially against students. Universities became flashpoints with students facing suspensions or expulsions over allegations of insulting Islam. The report also notes that violence sometimes continued even after police detention, raising concerns about state protection failures.
Ongoing threat
HRCBM report warns of continued danger to minority communities
The HRCBM report highlights that minors and economically vulnerable people are disproportionately affected by these incidents. It warns that without accountability and safeguards, such accusations will continue to endanger minority communities in Bangladesh. The findings reflect concerns raised by India recently, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressing deep disturbance over the lynchings of Hindu men in Bangladesh.
Diplomatic response
MEA expresses concern over violence against minorities in Bangladesh
The MEA condemned the killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh and called for justice. This comes after two lynchings of Hindu men this month. The incidents occurred amid political unrest in Bangladesh after protests over activist Sharif Osman Hadi's death. They also come as Muhammad Yunus's interim government faces scrutiny over law and order and minority protection issues.